Israel Removes Metal Detectors From Disputed Holy Site
Israel has removed metal detectors from the holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and Muslims as Haram al-Sharif. Muslim worshippers have been boycotting the site since the metal detectors were installed earlier this month, following the killing of two Israeli policemen near the temple on July 14.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with the BBC's Tom Bateman (@tombateman) in Jerusalem.
