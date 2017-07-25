Israel Removes Metal Detectors From Disputed Holy Site

Israel has removed metal detectors from the holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and Muslims as Haram al-Sharif. Muslim worshippers have been boycotting the site since the metal detectors were installed earlier this month, following the killing of two Israeli policemen near the temple on July 14.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with the BBC's Tom Bateman (@tombateman) in Jerusalem.

