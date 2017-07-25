In hour one of Here & Now's July 25, 2017 full broadcast, we unpack latest health care news on Capitol Hill with Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News. Also, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo joins us to discuss the organization's efforts to encourage girls to discover and pursue careers in science and technology. And actor Ethan Hawke discusses his role in the new film "Maudie" and Nova Scotia, a place where he has found solace over the years. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.