In hour two of Here & Now's July 25, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look at how the Trump administration views relations with Iran, ahead of a deadline to recertify the Iran nuclear deal in three months. Also, as President Trump heads to Youngstown, Ohio, for a rally Tuesday night, we hear from two area residents about what's going on in the northern Ohio city. And archaeologists know hunter-gatherers traversed highland areas thousands of years ago, but presumed they had to spend most of their time in lowland areas. Now that idea is being challenged by a team of researchers in Wyoming. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.