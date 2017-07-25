Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Velvet Underground, "Oh! Sweet Nuthin"

Liars, "Pro Anti Anti"

DJ Sun, "One"

David Bowie, "V-2 Schneider"

Foxygen, "Mattress Warehouse"

Michael Timmins, "Everett"

Polvo, "Blues In Loss"

Wax Stag, "Short Road"

Looming, "Intro"

Neutral Milk Hotel, "Marching Theme"

Knight Life, "Don't Stop"

Organism, "Tommy Guerrero"

Mortimer Nova, "Lowest Common Denominator"

Kettle, "Twinkle Twinkle"

The Drums, "Wild Geese"

Cass McCombs, "Don't Vote"

Radiohead, "Reckoner"