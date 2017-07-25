The 2018 elections are more than a year away, but already, several candidates are talking about challenging Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. Ryan has held his southern Wisconsin seat for nearly 20 years. But many constituents are upset with Ryan's shepherding of an Affordable Care Act replacement through the House.

With poll numbers sinking, Marti Mikkelson from member station WUWM in Milwaukee reports Ryan's critics believe the time has never been better to topple him.