Here & Now
Support the news
As Senate Plans Health Care Vote, More Controversy For Sessions
The action continues Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with a planned procedural vote in the Senate on the pending health care bill. The House will also consider passing sanctions on Russia, as the investigation into Russian interference in last year's election moves forward.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for more on the latest from Washington.
This segment airs on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news