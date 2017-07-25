Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

As Senate Plans Health Care Vote, More Controversy For Sessions

July 25, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during an event at the Justice Department in May. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during an event at the Justice Department in May. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The action continues Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with a planned procedural vote in the Senate on the pending health care bill. The House will also consider passing sanctions on Russia, as the investigation into Russian interference in last year's election moves forward.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for more on the latest from Washington.

This segment airs on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

