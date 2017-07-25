Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

July 25, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks after a weekly meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill July 18, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Senate Republicans are set to vote Tuesday on whether to start debate on overhauling health care. Exactly what they would be debating, though, remains unclear. The Better Care Reconciliation Act, which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act? Or the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, which would effectively repeal the ACA, but not replace it?

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about the politics and policy of the vote.

This segment aired on July 25, 2017.

