Senate Republicans are set to vote Tuesday on whether to start debate on overhauling health care. Exactly what they would be debating, though, remains unclear. The Better Care Reconciliation Act, which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act? Or the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, which would effectively repeal the ACA, but not replace it?

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about the politics and policy of the vote.