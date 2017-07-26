Senate Debates Health Care; Trump To Ban Transgender People From Military

Senate Republicans have yet to coalesce around a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a day after they voted narrowly to move ahead with debate on the issue. Debate continues, with no clear sense of where it may end up.

Also today, President Trump continued to attack Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military, a sweeping reversal of an Obama-era policy.

Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson speak with political analysts Angela Rye (@Angela_Rye) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) about the week's political news.