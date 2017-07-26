July 26, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's July 26, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Tom Bowman joins us to discuss President Trump's tweets Wednesday announcing that the U.S. will ban transgender people from serving in the military, citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." Also, this fall students at the University of Michigan will have a new way of getting around campus: a pair of self-driving shuttles. And the city of Imperial Beach, California, joined two coastal California counties in announcing they are suing oil, gas and coal companies to help pay for damage caused by climate change. We hear more from the city's mayor. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.