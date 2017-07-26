July 26, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's July 26, 2017 full broadcast, we continue analysis of the top headlines in politics, including health care debate, the status of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump's announcement on transgender people in the military, with political analysts Angela Rye and Paris Dennard. Also, is it possible to love too much? We look at a new book that chronicles several years in the life of a boy with a rare genetic disorder called Williams syndrome, which causes developmental delays, heart issues and unabashed affection. And in our latest DJ Session, we listen back to jazz selections, from Jaco Pastorius to Ahmad Jamal. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.