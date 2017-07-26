Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Fiona Apple, "On The Bound"

Deerhoof, "Tiny Bubbles"

Jonathan Richman, "Ice Cream Man"

Pepperland, "George Martin"

Mad Professor, "I Spy"

Thompson Twins, "Hold Me Now"

Tides Of Man, "Keep Me Safe"

Maxence Cyrin "Where Is My Mind"

Skoal Kodiak, "Scriswell"

Yes, "Heart Of The Sunrise"

June Of 44, "Shadow Pugilist"

Dawn Of Midi, "Sinope"

Phillip Glass, "Opening"

Battles, "FF Bada"

Lemon Jelly, "88 aka Come Down On Me"

Mitch Murder, "Breeze"

Jaco Pastorius, "Reza/Giant Steps"

Bill Cunliffe, "Blame it On My Youth"

Linda May Han Oh, "Walk Against Wind"

Louis Hayes, "Ecaroh"

Ahmad Jamal, "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child"

Toe, "Kodukunohatsum"

Blonde Redhead, "Melody"

Swans, "Screen Shot"