What Might A 'Skinny Repeal' Of The Affordable Care Act Look Like?

July 27, 2017
U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) (left), who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) head for the Senate Floor for a vote at the U.S. Capitol July 26, 2017 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate Republicans are still trying to reach consensus on overhauling health care. Their focus now is on a so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act, which would eliminate a few key aspects of Obamacare.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about the ongoing debate over how to repeal and replace parts of the ACA, and what a skinny repeal might look like.

