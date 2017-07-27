What Might A 'Skinny Repeal' Of The Affordable Care Act Look Like?

Senate Republicans are still trying to reach consensus on overhauling health care. Their focus now is on a so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act, which would eliminate a few key aspects of Obamacare.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about the ongoing debate over how to repeal and replace parts of the ACA, and what a skinny repeal might look like.