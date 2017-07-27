Here & Now
What Might A 'Skinny Repeal' Of The Affordable Care Act Look Like?
Senate Republicans are still trying to reach consensus on overhauling health care. Their focus now is on a so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act, which would eliminate a few key aspects of Obamacare.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about the ongoing debate over how to repeal and replace parts of the ACA, and what a skinny repeal might look like.
This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
