July 27, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's July 27, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest on debate over the Affordable Care Act — and a so-called "skinny repeal" — along with other political news from NPR's Geoff Bennett. Also, this summer there have been dozens of wildfires burning in the West, which has been experiencing record-high temperatures. Author Gary Ferguson joins us to talk about his new book "Land on Fire," and what's behind wildfires burning hotter and longer in recent decades. And messaging apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat have helped make communication instant. But why are we using so many different apps to do basically one thing? Wall Street Journal technology columnist Joanna Stern tells us more.