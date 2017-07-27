July 27, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's July 27, 2017 full broadcast, we look at what a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act might look like as Senate Republicans continue their efforts to reach consensus on overhauling health care. Also, we turn to the Department of Education and look at what policy changes Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has made six months into the job. And French composer Olivier Messiaen is just one of many who has made music out of birdsong over the centuries. We take a listen to some examples. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.