Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors.

Maserati, "Wires Were Towers"

Blackbird Blackbird, "Love Unlimited"

El Ten Eleven, "My Own Swerving

Odesza, "All We Need"

Folk Implosion, "Natural One"

Jon Hopkins, "Candles"

Louis The Child, "From Here"

Steve Reich, "Pulses"

The Field, "Everday"

Nathan Fake, "The Sky Was Pink"

Terry Riley, "In C: Part 01"

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, KV 453 : III. Allegretto Finale” performed by London Philharmonic Orchestra & Edwin Fischer

Olivier Messiaen, “Le Courlis cendré” performed by Roger Muraro

Ludwig van Beethoven, “Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastorale": II. Andante molto moto (Szene am Bach)” performed by Leonard Bernstein & New York Philharmonic

Richard Wagner, “Siegfried, Act II: Forest Murmurs” performed by Wolfgang Windgassen, Sir Georg Solti & Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Ottorino Respighi, “Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (I pini del Gianicolo)” performed by Herbert von Karajan & Berlin Philharmonic

Olivier Messiaen, “Quatuor Pour La Fin Du Temps - 5. Louange A L'Eternité De Jésus” performed by the Tashi Quartet

Olivier Messiaen, “Quatuor Pour La Fin Du Temps - 3. Abime Des Oiseaux” performed by the Tashi Quartet

Olivier Messiaen, “Catalogue d'oiseaux: ii Le Loriot” performed by Roger Muraro

Olivier Messiaen, “Oiseaux Exotiques”

Emancipator, "Periscope Up"

Tape, "Parade"

Isan, "Ship"

Navnelos, "Sonic Youth"

The Herbaliser, "Goldrush"

El Ten Eleven, "Yellow Bridges"

The Beta Band, "B+A"