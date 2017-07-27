Here & Now
Rides Close After Deadly Malfunction At Ohio State Fair
All of the rides at the Ohio State Fair are shut down Thursday after a malfunction on the Fireball ride left one person dead and several injured.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Karen Kasler (@karenkasler), Statehouse News Bureau chief, for the latest on the accident and the investigation underway.
This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
