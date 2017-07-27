Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Pipeline Explosions Put Home Values At Risk

July 27, 2017
  • Leigh Paterson, Inside Energy
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Workers dismantle the charred remains of a house at the location where an unrefined petroleum industry gas line leak explosion killed two people inside their home, in Firestone, Colo., Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Brennan Linsley/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Workers dismantle the charred remains of a house at the location where an unrefined petroleum industry gas line leak explosion killed two people inside their home, in Firestone, Colo., Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Brennan Linsley/AP)

In April, a home exploded in Firestone, Colorado, killing two people. The explosion was caused by a leaking pipeline attached to an oil and gas well, and in that part of Colorado, that kind of infrastructure is everywhere — and that has people worried.

Leigh Paterson (@Sclaterpee) from Here & Now contributor Inside Energy reports.

This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news