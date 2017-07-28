As Soda Sales Lose Fizz, Coca-Cola Launches Rebranded Coke Zero

Coca-Cola has announced plans to launch a new Coke Zero in the U.S., called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. This comes as the industry battles back against sagging soda sales. In 2016, soda sales in the U.S. fell to a 30-year low and diet soda sales fell by 27 percent.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey (@AubreyNPRFood).