July 28, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's July 28, 2017 full broadcast, we review the latest on the defeat of the so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act and more from the week in politics with NPR's Tamara Keith and Maria Elena Salinas of Univision. Also, part of Melvin Caballero's journey from Honduras to the United States involved 35 hours crammed into the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer. He joins us to describe the experience of being smuggled into the U.S. And in Ohio, there's a new scout troop that challenges some assumptions about the Boy Scouts.