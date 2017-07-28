July 28, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's July 28, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to discuss the late-night health care vote and what the future of American health care might look like now after the defeat of the so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. Also, we hear from historian Julian Zelizer about the drama surrounding the health care debate and how it compares to health care bills stalling in the past. And in May 1969, Jim McCloughan was a 23-year-old private serving as an Army medic in Vietnam. Now, he's the first to receive a Medal of Honor under President Trump. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.