Sen. Tim Kaine On Health Care: It's Time To 'Listen To The Public, Listen To The Experts'
It was a late night in the Senate, which dealt a potential death blow to the measure to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (@timkaine) of Virginia was on the Senate floor last night. He joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson from Washington to talk about the vote and the future of American health care.
This segment aired on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
