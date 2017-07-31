July 31, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's July 31, 2017 full broadcast, Russia has ordered the U.S. to cut back its personnel in the country by 755 people, after Congress passed a sanctions bill last week. We discuss the move and the future of U.S.-Russia relations with Jane Harman, president of the Wilson Center. Also, a 95-story skyscraper under development in Chicago is making room for the wind. One of the designers behind the tower explains why. And "Golden Hill" is British author Francis Spufford's first novel, and immerses readers in pre-Revolutionary New York. Spufford joins us to discuss the book and its themes. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.