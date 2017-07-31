July 31, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's July 31, 2017 full broadcast, we start with the day's news in politics, from the swearing in of Ret. Marine Gen. John Kelly as the new White House chief of staff to the latest talks surrounding health care overhaul to Congressional leaders' next agenda item: a tax revamp. Also, we speak with a specialist from the U.S. State Department about the nation's opioid overdose epidemic and efforts to stop the flow of heroin and fentanyl. And we speak to one firearm instructor who is teaching more African-American women across the country how to use guns for self-protection. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.