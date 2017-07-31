Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Company Behind Proposed Wyoming Mine Aims To Find Other Uses For Coal

July 31, 2017
  • Cooper McKim, Wyoming Public Radio
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Part of the land where the proposed Brook Mine may be dug. (Cooper McKim/Wyoming Public Radio)MoreCloseclosemore
Part of the land where the proposed Brook Mine may be dug. (Cooper McKim/Wyoming Public Radio)

The U.S. is getting less and less electricity from coal: Consumption is down almost 32 percent from a decade ago. Coal is losing to cheap natural gas and the growing market for renewable energy.

But in Wyoming, the owners of a new coal mine have a plan to use the coal for something other than electricity. Wyoming Public Radio's Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) reports.

This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news