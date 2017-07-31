Here & Now
Company Behind Proposed Wyoming Mine Aims To Find Other Uses For Coal
The U.S. is getting less and less electricity from coal: Consumption is down almost 32 percent from a decade ago. Coal is losing to cheap natural gas and the growing market for renewable energy.
But in Wyoming, the owners of a new coal mine have a plan to use the coal for something other than electricity. Wyoming Public Radio's Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) reports.
This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
