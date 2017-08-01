In hour one of Here & Now's August 1, 2017 full broadcast, President Trump's opioid commission is asking him to declare a national emergency because of the crisis. We discuss with opioid policy analyst Dr. Andrew Kolodny. Also, the Netflix documentary series "The Keepers" tells the story of the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore nun and Catholic school teacher who disappeared in November 1969. The series' director and producer, Ryan White, tells us more. And a Finnish icebreaker has set a new record for the earliest transit through the Arctic's Northwest Passage. We take a look at the significance of the feat with an Associated Press reporter who was on board. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.