August 1, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 1, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look at what the recent GDP growth and stock market surge mean — and don't mean — for the U.S. economy. Also, we speak with the family of Muslim Marine Raheel Siddiqui, whose death in March 2016 focused a spotlight on alleged hazing in the U.S. Marine Corps. Plus, we speak with NPR's David Folkenflik, who broke the news Tuesday morning that a lawsuit has been filed in relation to Fox News' story on the murder of Democratic National Committee aide Seth Rich. And, in the spirit of E.B. White's "Once More to the Lake," we look at other lake-inspired literature. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.