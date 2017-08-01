Here & Now
Finnish Icebreaker Sets New Record For Earliest Transit Through Northwest Passage
A Finnish icebreaker has set a new record for the earliest transit through the Arctic's Northwest Passage. It took the MSV Nordica 24 days to travel more than 6,200 miles through the legendary route that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Climate change and rising temperatures have melted much of the ice that once made the journey so formidable. Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Frank Jordans (@wirereporter), part of a team of Associated Press reporters that was on board the ship.
This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
