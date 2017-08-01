Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Outer Banks Vacationers Forced To Evacuate After Construction Cuts Power

August 01, 2017
Vehicles line up at the a gas station on Thursday, July 27, 2017, on Ocracoke Island on North Carolina's Outer Banks, as visitors leave the island and residents fuel up. An estimated 10,000 tourists were ordered Thursday to evacuate the island after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people stranded without air conditioning or places to eat. (C. Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A popular vacation destination in North Carolina is still without power after damage to an underground power cable Thursday morning by construction crews forced a mandatory evacuation of about 60,000 people on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Robert Outten, Dare County manager, about dealing with the outage during the height of tourist season.

+Join the discussion
