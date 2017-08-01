Here & Now
Outer Banks Vacationers Forced To Evacuate After Construction Cuts Power
A popular vacation destination in North Carolina is still without power after damage to an underground power cable Thursday morning by construction crews forced a mandatory evacuation of about 60,000 people on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Robert Outten, Dare County manager, about dealing with the outage during the height of tourist season.
This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
