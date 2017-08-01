Here & Now
Support the news
Trial Begins For Hundreds Of Coup Suspects In Turkey
Nearly 500 people accused of leading last year's failed coup in Turkey are charged with leading the plot and carrying out attacks from an air base in Ankara.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with the BBC's Selin Girit (@selingirit) on the opening of the trial Tuesday.
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news