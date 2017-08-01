Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trial Begins For Hundreds Of Coup Suspects In Turkey

August 01, 2017
Nearly 500 people accused of leading last year's failed coup in Turkey are charged with leading the plot and carrying out attacks from an air base in Ankara.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with the BBC's Selin Girit (@selingirit) on the opening of the trial Tuesday.

