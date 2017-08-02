In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 2, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with country musician Brett Young about his dramatic rise as a singer, and how a baseball injury in college turned his focus toward music. Also, we round up the latest news from Washington with NPR's Geoff Bennett, including President Trump and two Republican senators announcing a plan to cut legal immigration into the United States. Plus we dive into the perspective-changing world of competitive tree climbing, and our resident chef Kathy Gunst shares slow-grilling secrets and recipes you can use to help plan your next barbecue. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.