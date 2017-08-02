August 2, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 2, 2017 full broadcast, we look at the latest news surrounding health care, including President Trump's threats to cut subsidies for insurance companies and Congress' efforts to stabilize marketplaces. Also we hear from Chuck Rosenberg, acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, about how his agency is approaching the fight against the opioid epidemic. And, we speak with a BBC reporter in Nairobi after the death of a top Kenyan election official, just one week before the country's hotly contested presidential election. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.