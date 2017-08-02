Here & Now
Looking At Ben Carson's Tenure At HUD
Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, once said he wasn't qualified to run a government agency because he had no government experience.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Politico reporter Lorraine Woellert (@Woellert) about Carson's priorities, how he's adjusting to the job and what might happen to the department under planned Trump administration budget cuts.
This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
