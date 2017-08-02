Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Looking At Ben Carson's Tenure At HUD

August 02, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies during a hearing before the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee June 7, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies during a hearing before the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee June 7, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, once said he wasn't qualified to run a government agency because he had no government experience.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Politico reporter Lorraine Woellert (@Woellert) about Carson's priorities, how he's adjusting to the job and what might happen to the department under planned Trump administration budget cuts.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news