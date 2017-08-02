Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Forest Swords, "Onward"

ODESZA, "Bloom"

Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"

Prefuse 73, "Perverted Undertones"

Grizzly Bear, "Sleeping Ute"

Helms, "Smallest World in the World"

Burial, "Prayer"

David Bowie, "Weeping Wall"

The Sound Carriers, "This Is Normal"

The Walkmen, "We've Been Had"

Madvillain, "Figaro"

Kanye West, "Heard 'Em Say"

Fujiya & Miyagi, "Electro Karaoke"

Emancipator, "Wolf Drawn"

Röyksopp, "Eple"

Mux Mool, "Raw Gore"

People Like You, "Kneeplay 8: On Rain and How It Reminds Me of Glass"

Beach Boys, "Pet Sounds"

Samiyam, "Pier4"

DJ Logic, "Bean-E-Man"