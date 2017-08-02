Here & Now
As Trump Urges Health Care Implosion, Congress Looks To Stabilize Insurance Markets
President Trump has threatened to end subsidy payments to insurance companies, putting pressure on a growing number of Republican lawmakers in Congress who want to take steps to stabilize the insurance marketplaces set up under the Affordable Care Act.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), health policy reporter for Vox and co-host of the podcast "The Weeds," about the future of the ACA as Congress heads into its August recess.
This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
