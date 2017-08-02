Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

As Trump Urges Health Care Implosion, Congress Looks To Stabilize Insurance Markets

August 02, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd while attending a small businesses event in the East Room at the White House on Aug. 1, 2017 in Washington. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump has threatened to end subsidy payments to insurance companies, putting pressure on a growing number of Republican lawmakers in Congress who want to take steps to stabilize the insurance marketplaces set up under the Affordable Care Act.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), health policy reporter for Vox and co-host of the podcast "The Weeds," about the future of the ACA as Congress heads into its August recess.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

