As Trump Urges Health Care Implosion, Congress Looks To Stabilize Insurance Markets

President Trump has threatened to end subsidy payments to insurance companies, putting pressure on a growing number of Republican lawmakers in Congress who want to take steps to stabilize the insurance marketplaces set up under the Affordable Care Act.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), health policy reporter for Vox and co-host of the podcast "The Weeds," about the future of the ACA as Congress heads into its August recess.