Former Bush Chief Of Staff Andy Card On The Trump White House
The new White House chief of staff John Kelly faces a tough task: how to quiet discord in a tumultuous White House.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Andy Card, former White House chief of staff to President George W. Bush, for a Republican perspective on the White House under President Trump.
This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
