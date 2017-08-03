In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 3, 2017 full broadcast, debate continues over President Trump's proposed plan to cut in half the number of legal immigrants allowed into the U.S. from other countries, and to award citizenship and residency on a merit basis. We discuss the latest with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez. Also, how might new chief of staff John Kelly impact the Trump White House? Leon Panetta, who was chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, joins us to weigh in. And the official announcement isn't expected until mid-September, but by all indications Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games and Los Angeles the Summer Games in 2028. We take a look at that news and the future of the Olympics with sports analyst Mike Pesca. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.