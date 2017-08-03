In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 3, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with Andy Card, former White House chief of staff to President George W. Bush, for a Republican perspective on the White House under President Trump. Also, just a few weeks before the start of school, the University of California Irvine upended the plans of hundreds of prospective freshmen — twice. We hear from one of those prospective freshmen, a talk about the wider admissions landscape with a former university enrollment manager. And Polish composer Szymon Laks was sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II, and became a conductor for the Auschwitz orchestra. But his work before and after the war has largely been lost to history. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.