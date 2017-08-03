A Few Weeks Before School, A Look At College Enrollment And A Shake-Up At UC Irvine

Just a few weeks before the start of school, the University of California Irvine upended the plans of hundreds of prospective freshmen — twice.

First, the school withdrew offers of admission from 499. Then, Wednesday night, university Chancellor Howard Gillman issued a statement apologizing, and saying, "Effective immediately, all students who received provisional acceptances into UCI will be fully admitted, except those whose transcripts clearly indicate that they did not meet our academic standards."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with prospective freshman Arthur Simsuangco, who was admitted to UCI but later had his offer rescinded and appealed, and Peter Farrell, a former university enrollment manager.