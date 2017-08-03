Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

FedEx To Reduce Extra Fees For Holiday Deliveries

August 03, 2017
Workers sort packages at a FedEx global hub, one of only seven in the U.S., on Dec. 16, 2014, in Newark, N.J. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
It may be August, but FedEx and UPS are already thinking about the holiday season. FedEx announced Wednesday that it will not charge extra fees for most orders during the holiday season, while UPS recently said that it would charge extra fees for packages delivered around Christmas and Black Friday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at the impact of the two different strategies with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider.

This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

