FedEx To Reduce Extra Fees For Holiday Deliveries
It may be August, but FedEx and UPS are already thinking about the holiday season. FedEx announced Wednesday that it will not charge extra fees for most orders during the holiday season, while UPS recently said that it would charge extra fees for packages delivered around Christmas and Black Friday.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at the impact of the two different strategies with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider.
This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
