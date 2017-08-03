Here & Now
Administration's Crackdown On Immigration Sends Many Migrants Into Hiding
President Trump's efforts to crackdown on illegal immigration have led to thousands of arrests so far this year, according to the federal government.
As Zach Hirsch (@zdhirsch) from Here & Now contributor North Country Public Radio reports, the arrests are forcing people in upstate New York into hiding.
This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
