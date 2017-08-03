Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Public Memory, "Heir"

Pixies, "Havelina"

Aesop Rock, "Fumes"

Knightlife, "Don't Stop"

Lunice, "Hitmane's Anthem"

Darkside, "A1"

Nathan Milstien, “Bach: Partita #3 for Solo Violin”

Vallis Alps, "Young"

Amon Tobin, "El Wraith"

Pickin' On Zeppelin, "Going to California"

Baths, "Miasma Sky"

Blue Sky Black Death, "Gold In, Gold Out"

Mux Mool, "Heart Attacker"

Oneohtrix Point Never, "Ourobouros"

Notekillers, "Spaceland Chant"

Jon Hopkins, "Lost In Thought"

Broken Social Scene, "7/4 (Shoreline)"

Wu-Tang Clan, "Slow Blues"

Michael Jackson, "Smooth Criminal"