As Signs Point To Paris And Los Angeles, What's The Future Of The Olympics?
The official announcement isn't expected until mid-September, but by all indications Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games and Los Angeles the Summer Games in 2028.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the cities' bids and what the future holds for the Olympics.
This segment aired on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
