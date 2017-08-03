Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

As Signs Point To Paris And Los Angeles, What's The Future Of The Olympics?

August 03, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks in a press conference to make an announcement for the city to host the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games 2028, at Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif., on July 31, 2017. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks in a press conference to make an announcement for the city to host the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games 2028, at Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif., on July 31, 2017. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

The official announcement isn't expected until mid-September, but by all indications Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games and Los Angeles the Summer Games in 2028.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the cities' bids and what the future holds for the Olympics.

This segment aired on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news