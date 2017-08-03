Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Rediscovering The Music Of Polish Composer Szymon Laks

August 03, 2017
Szymon Laks, circa 1965. (Courtesy)MoreCloseclosemore
Szymon Laks, circa 1965. (Courtesy)

Polish composer Szymon Laks was sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II, and became a conductor for the Auschwitz orchestra.

After the war, Laks continued to compose, but his music never received widespread recognition. He was more well-known for his concentration camp memoir "Music of Another World."

Now, the ARC Ensemble in Canada has released "Music in Exile Volume 3: Chamber Works by Szymon Laks." Artistic director Simon Wynberg joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the album.

This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

