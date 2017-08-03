Here & Now
Rediscovering The Music Of Polish Composer Szymon Laks
Polish composer Szymon Laks was sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II, and became a conductor for the Auschwitz orchestra.
After the war, Laks continued to compose, but his music never received widespread recognition. He was more well-known for his concentration camp memoir "Music of Another World."
Now, the ARC Ensemble in Canada has released "Music in Exile Volume 3: Chamber Works by Szymon Laks." Artistic director Simon Wynberg joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the album.
This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
