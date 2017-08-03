Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Dissecting President Trump's Plan To Cut Legal Immigration

August 03, 2017
President Trump makes an announcement on the introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) left, and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) right, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Aug. 2, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Debate continues over President Trump's proposed plan to cut in half the number of legal immigrants allowed into the U.S. from other countries, and to award citizenship and residency on a merit basis.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez), who says the new plan favoring higher-skilled workers appears contrary to early reforms under the Trump administration.

This segment aired on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

