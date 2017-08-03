Here & Now
Support the news
Dissecting President Trump's Plan To Cut Legal Immigration
Debate continues over President Trump's proposed plan to cut in half the number of legal immigrants allowed into the U.S. from other countries, and to award citizenship and residency on a merit basis.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez), who says the new plan favoring higher-skilled workers appears contrary to early reforms under the Trump administration.
This segment aired on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news