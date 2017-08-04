In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 4, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss the Russia investigation, John Kelly taking over as White House chief of staff and more from the week in politics with Jesse Holland of the Associated Press and Rick Klein of ABC News. Also, August is prime time for food festivals. We visit Glier's Goettafest in Kentucky, which celebrates a breakfast sausage of German-American origin that's wildly popular around Cincinnati. And even though reggae has spread to places like Japan and Germany, many big-name artists still come from Jamaica. "Reggae Ride" host Howard "Flagga" Duperly joins us for another edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.