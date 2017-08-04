In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 4, 2017 full broadcast, President Trump's "drug-infested den" comment drew sharp criticism from politicians of all stripes in New Hampshire, and from drug treatment advocates who say the president isn't living up to campaign promises. Also, we hear from Dr. Christine McGinn, a transgender woman, veteran and plastic surgeon, about about her offer to provide free gender reassignment surgery to active-duty military members. And when it comes to movies, is 70-millimeter film all it's cracked up to be? Wesley Morris of The New York Times joins us to weigh in, and discuss how summer box office hit "Dunkirk" made use of the presentation. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.