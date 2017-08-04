Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Get Your Goetta At Glier's Goettafest

August 04, 2017
Glier's Goettafest in Newport, Ky., in 2016. (Courtesy of Glier's Meats)MoreCloseclosemore
August is prime time for food festivals. Today, we're visiting Glier's Goettafest in Kentucky. Goetta is a breakfast sausage of German-American origin, wildly popular around Cincinnati.

Goettafest draws thousands of devotees to Newport, Kentucky, just across the bridge from Cincinnati. This year's party kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd finds out more from Dave Glier, vice president of Glier's Meats.

This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

