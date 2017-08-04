Here & Now
Support the news
Get Your Goetta At Glier's Goettafest
August is prime time for food festivals. Today, we're visiting Glier's Goettafest in Kentucky. Goetta is a breakfast sausage of German-American origin, wildly popular around Cincinnati.
Goettafest draws thousands of devotees to Newport, Kentucky, just across the bridge from Cincinnati. This year's party kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd finds out more from Dave Glier, vice president of Glier's Meats.
This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news