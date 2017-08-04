Get Your Goetta At Glier's Goettafest

August is prime time for food festivals. Today, we're visiting Glier's Goettafest in Kentucky. Goetta is a breakfast sausage of German-American origin, wildly popular around Cincinnati.

Goettafest draws thousands of devotees to Newport, Kentucky, just across the bridge from Cincinnati. This year's party kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd finds out more from Dave Glier, vice president of Glier's Meats.