New Hampshire Reacts To President Trump's 'Drug-Infested Den' Comment

The Washington Post reported this week that during a conversation with the president of Mexico earlier this year about drugs and gangs, President Trump singled out New Hampshire as a "drug-infested den."

That drew sharp criticism from politicians of all stripes in the Granite State, and from drug treatment advocates who say the president is not living up to campaign promises to deal with the state's drug problem. Casey McDermott (@caseymcdermott) of Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.