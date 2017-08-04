Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

New Hampshire Reacts To President Trump's 'Drug-Infested Den' Comment

August 04, 2017
  • Casey McDermott, New Hampshire Public Radio
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meets with community leaders and addiction specialists in October 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Washington Post reported this week that during a conversation with the president of Mexico earlier this year about drugs and gangs, President Trump singled out New Hampshire as a "drug-infested den."

That drew sharp criticism from politicians of all stripes in the Granite State, and from drug treatment advocates who say the president is not living up to campaign promises to deal with the state's drug problem. Casey McDermott (@caseymcdermott) of Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

