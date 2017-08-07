In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 7, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest on unrest in Venezuela from Bloomberg reporter Andrew Rosati in Caracas, after assailants attacked a military base over the weekend. Also, the century-old transit system in New York is in dire need of repairs, and transportation officials are figuring out how to pay for them. One proposal? Sell the naming rights for transit stations. And Heather Harpham joins us to discuss her memoir "Happiness," which tells the story of her daughter, who was born with a blood disease that required regular blood transfusions — and the only possible cure was a risky bone marrow transplant. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.