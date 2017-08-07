Documenting The Lives Of Colorado Mountain Ranchers

Photographer Michael Crouser spent 10 years taking pictures of northwestern Colorado mountain ranchers and the work they do. The photos, and some of their stories, have just been published in "Mountain Ranch," and some of them are also on exhibit in New York City.

Photos From 'Mountain Ranch'

