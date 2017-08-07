Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Documenting The Lives Of Colorado Mountain Ranchers

August 07, 2017
"Mountain Ranch," by Michael Crouser. (Jackson Mitchell/Here & Now)MoreCloseclosemore
"Mountain Ranch," by Michael Crouser. (Jackson Mitchell/Here & Now)

Photographer Michael Crouser spent 10 years taking pictures of northwestern Colorado mountain ranchers and the work they do. The photos, and some of their stories, have just been published in "Mountain Ranch," and some of them are also on exhibit in New York City.

Crouser (@MichaelCrouser) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to talk about the book.

Photos From 'Mountain Ranch'

(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)

 

(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
Michael Crouser. (Steve Hammer)
Michael Crouser. (Steve Hammer)

Photos © 2017 by Michael Crouser; from the book Mountain Ranch, © 2017 by the University of Texas Press.

This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

