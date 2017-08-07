Here & Now
Support the news
Documenting The Lives Of Colorado Mountain Ranchers
Photographer Michael Crouser spent 10 years taking pictures of northwestern Colorado mountain ranchers and the work they do. The photos, and some of their stories, have just been published in "Mountain Ranch," and some of them are also on exhibit in New York City.
Crouser (@MichaelCrouser) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to talk about the book.
Photos From 'Mountain Ranch'
Photos © 2017 by Michael Crouser; from the book Mountain Ranch, © 2017 by the University of Texas Press.
This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news